Education

Bibb middle school teacher taken to hospital after being hit by locker padlock

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

November 09, 2017 12:01 PM

A Bibb County teacher was taken to the hospital after an incident at school Wednesday.

An ambulance was called to Ballard-Hudson Middle School at 4:12 p.m. after the teacher was hit in the back of the head with a locker padlock in the seventh-grade hallway, according to the school district. The teacher was alert and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“Campus Police has determined the lock was not intentionally thrown at a teacher, but was thrown recklessly into the air, resulting in the incident,” Communications Director Stephanie Hartley said in an email. “Nevertheless, we are taking all incidents seriously.”

The incident came a day after a student was stabbed at the same school. A 14-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old boy in the back and chest with a knife in Ballard-Hudson’s eighth-grade hallway before noon Tuesday, according to the school district. Campus police and 911 were called, and an ambulance took the victim to the hospital.

“Violence will not be tolerated at any Bibb schools,” Hartley said Thursday. “Administration has met with faculty and staff at Ballard-Hudson to discuss protocols and safety. Administrators are also meeting with students at Ballard-Hudson today to reinforce the Student Code of Conduct and routines.

“The safety of students and staff is one of our top priorities.”

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

