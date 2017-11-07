Houston school district rolls out $6 million bus facility

More Videos 1:04 Houston unveils new school bus facility Pause 0:52 Class teaches eating well on the go 0:44 Toms excited to be re-elected 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:49 Voters choose new Warner Robins mayor 2:56 Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:31 'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Houston unveils new school bus facility The Houston County school district has a new centralized bus facility in Warner Robins. The 27,000-square-foot building has office and maintenance space.

