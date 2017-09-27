Georgia Military College President Lt. Gen. William Caldwell is pictured with Melanie King, GMC-Albany’s extension center director, and Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker.
Education

Georgia Military College to open 14th campus

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 27, 2017 9:54 AM

Georgia Military College is opening its 14th campus in Georgia. The school will begin offering classes at Albany Technical College in January.

The two colleges previously signed an articulation agreement creating this partnership. Albany’s associate of applied science graduates can enroll at GMC to continue their education and earn their bachelor’s degrees.

The students will be able to work toward degrees in supply chain management and logistics, business management or other fields that aren’t offered at Albany Tech.

