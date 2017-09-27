EkaterinaGolubkova Getty Images/iStockphoto
Elementary school hosts fall festival

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 27, 2017 9:53 AM

Hunt Elementary School in Peach County is getting into the fall spirit. The school, located at 1750 Highway 341 North in Fort Valley, is hosting a fall festival from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 7.

The event will feature hayrides, an obstacle course, face painting, concessions, inflatables, a photo booth, carnival games and visits from the Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office. The festival will be held rain or shine.

“Unlimited fun wristbands” will be $12 for adults and $7 for children 4 and older at the door, or $10 for adults and $5 for children in advance. Refreshments are not included. The wristband pre-order form can be found at http://www.peachschools.org/5/Home.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

