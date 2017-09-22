Beloved by student body, this senior is ‘truly the queen’ at her high school

More Videos 1:04 Veterans High senior gets homecoming surprise Pause 1:26 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 2:10 'I love helping people,' Lake Tobesofkee shooter says while asking for lesser sentence 0:26 Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 1:54 Teen says shotgun blast left him 'numb' 1:24 Fisherman should give thanks to DNR, motor company for health of Georgia's fish 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:05 Georgia lights up Notre Dame Stadium 1:16 Houston County homicide crime scene 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Veterans High senior gets homecoming surprise Veterans High School senior Hannah Shepherd, a special needs student, was crowned homecoming queen last week. Veterans High School senior Hannah Shepherd, a special needs student, was crowned homecoming queen last week. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

