Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Education

School launches free story time program

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 21, 2017 11:45 AM

First Presbyterian Day School is launching a children’s story time series. Books with Buddies is a free program for ages 3 through kindergarten that will be held once a month.

Children will hear a story first and then do an art, music, science or Spanish activity. All events are held on a Thursday from 9:30-10:15 a.m. in the school’s library. The first Books with Buddies is Sept. 28, and the theme will be Library Detectives.

Other programs are scheduled for Oct. 26, Nov. 30, Jan. 25, Feb. 22 and April 22. For more information, call 478-477-6300 or visit www.fpdmacon.org/bookswithbuddies. The school is at 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg
There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 1:56

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started
Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

View More Video