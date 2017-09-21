School launches free story time program

First Presbyterian Day School is launching a children’s story time series. Books with Buddies is a free program for ages 3 through kindergarten that will be held once a month.
Children will hear a story first and then do an art, music, science or Spanish activity. All events are held on a Thursday from 9:30-10:15 a.m. in the school’s library. The first Books with Buddies is Sept. 28, and the theme will be Library Detectives.
Other programs are scheduled for Oct. 26, Nov. 30, Jan. 25, Feb. 22 and April 22. For more information, call 478-477-6300 or visit www.fpdmacon.org/bookswithbuddies. The school is at 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
