Georgia Rep. Heath Clark visited Quail Run Elementary recently to talk with fourth-graders about the U.S. Constitution.
Houston schools celebrate the U.S. Constitution

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 21, 2017 11:43 AM

The Houston County district took some time out to celebrate the United States Constitution. Between Sept. 13 and Thursday, elementary schools hosted special activities and guests to teach fourth-graders about the landmark document.

State senators, representatives and mayors were among the visitors to the schools. They talked with students about the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, and what that event meant for the nation. The fourth-graders received Constitution booklets written on their level.

Guest speakers included Rep. Shaw Blackmon, Rep. Heath Clark, Sen. Larry Walker, Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms and Perry Mayor Jimmy Faircloth.

