Most midstate schools fall below state, national averages for 2017 ACT scores

Most Middle Georgia districts fell below the state and national averages on the most recent ACT results. Georgia’s 21.4 average composite score was slightly above the national average of 21, but the majority of midstate high schools were lower, according to a report from the state Department of Education.
The Houston County district did meet the U.S. average with 21. Houston County High scored 22.3; Northside, 19.8; Perry, 19.7; Veterans, 22.6; and Warner Robins, 20.2. Bibb County earned 18.1, with Central at 18.3, Howard at 19.4, Northeast at 17.6, Rutland at 18.7 and Southwest at 15.9.
Bleckley County High scored 18.9; Crawford County High, 19.3; Jones County High, 20.5; Mary Persons High in Monroe County, 19.9; Peach County High, 18.6; and Twiggs County High, 15.5.
The highest-scoring districts in the state were Forsyth County with 24.5, Fulton County with 23.8 and Fayette and Cherokee counties with 23.2. Across the nation, the top states were New Hampshire with 25.5, Massachusetts with 25.4 and Connecticut with 25.2.
Visit http://bit.ly/2w4TQDy to see scores for all Georgia schools and http://bit.ly/2f7olSC for all Georgia districts.
