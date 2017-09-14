Local students chosen for state superintendent’s advisory council

More Videos 1:14 This puzzle is no problem for Central High student Pause 1:26 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 2:18 Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage 1:05 Macon dodged no bullets with Irma 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:01 Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands 1:26 'She was obviously under duress' 1:30 Original Air Force members gather at the Museum of Aviation 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

ACE student raises funds for new uniforms Ben Trofemuk, a ninth-grader at Academy for Classical Education in Macon, created a fundraising project to buy new uniforms for third-grade students at L.H. Williams Elementary. Ben Trofemuk, a ninth-grader at Academy for Classical Education in Macon, created a fundraising project to buy new uniforms for third-grade students at L.H. Williams Elementary. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

Ben Trofemuk, a ninth-grader at Academy for Classical Education in Macon, created a fundraising project to buy new uniforms for third-grade students at L.H. Williams Elementary. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph