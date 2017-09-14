More Videos

Education

Local students chosen for state superintendent’s advisory council

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 14, 2017 2:47 PM

Some Middle Georgia students will rub elbows with the state superintendent this year. Richard Woods has chosen 142 students across the state for his 2017-18 Student Advisory Council.

The council includes Howard Middle School eighth-grader Brinda Patel and Academy for Classical Education sophomore Ben Trofemuk, from Bibb County; Gray Station Middle School eighth-grader Jalisa Williams, Jones County; and Houston County High School seniors Daniela Morales and Alisha Patel.

The students were selected out of 1,500 applications. They will meet with Woods three times during the year to talk about classroom policies and education issues. They also will serve as ambassadors for their schools and complete service projects.

Go to http://bit.ly/2y0Xhf8 to see the full list of students.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

