Are you a certified substitute teacher? Houston County needs you

Houston County schools needs more substitute teachers, and the district is accepting applications through Sept. 21.
To qualify, a candidate must have an associate’s degree or higher from an accredited college; two years and at least 60 semester hours of college credit; or have passed a paraprofessional assessment from the Professional Standards Commission.
A current, out-of-state or expired teaching certificate; certificate of eligibility; or official substitute teaching certificate from a Georgia county is also required.
The district pays $11 an hour to substitute teachers with a bachelor’s degree or higher; and $10 an hour to those with less than four years of college. Substitutes are paid for a maximum of 7.5 hours daily, and they report to work 30 minutes before school and stay 30 minutes after school.
Candidates can apply online at http://bit.ly/2kX6jGb. Proof of qualifications must be submitted with the application. For more information, email Pam.Sharp@hcbe.net or call 478-988-6200 ext. 10138. Visit MGRESA.org to find out how to become a certified substitute teacher
