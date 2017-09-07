Student news: Physical therapy majors raise $45,000 for research

▪ Mercer University’s Department of Physical Therapy raised $45,222 for physical therapy research, winning first place in the 2016-17 Virginia Commonwealth University-Marquette Challenge. Physical therapy programs at more than 140 colleges participated in the competition. As the winner, Mercer will host next year’s challenge.
▪ Central Georgia Technical College students Taylor Haynes, Bryant Phelps, Alexandra Stephens and Megan Keene earned gold medals in the Health Knowledge Bowl at the 2017 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference and Championships this summer.
▪ Amelia Day, the 2017 National 4-H Youth in Action winner, was recognized by U.S. Representative Austin Scott on Aug. 23. Day is a home-schooled student from Fort Valley who graduated in May.
