Agricultural Field Day to feautre drone demonstrations, food sampling

Fort Valley State University has a day of fun lined up Sept. 14. Its 2017 Agricultural Field Day is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Agricultural Technology Conference Center, at 46 Camp John Hope Road in Fort Valley.
The free event will feature food sampling, tractor-drawn wagon rides, and drone demonstrations. There will also be displays on robots, tractor GPS navigation, peach fertilization/pruning, solar energy, bioenergy crops, peanuts and cotton, aquaculture, holistic organic farming and solid set/drip irrigation.
The last field day was held in 2011 and attracted 1,400 people, according to a press release. Attendees can pre-register online at http://ag.fvsu.edu/index.php/events/agricultural-field-day-2017/ through Wednesday or on-site from 8-9 a.m. Sept. 14.
For more information, call 478-827-3118 or email brownj01@fvsu.edu.
