Local quiz bowl team wins national contest

▪ The Jr. Beta Club Quiz Bowl team at Springdale Elementary School took first place at the National Convention in Orlando in June. Team members were Sofia Ali, Bennett Barkley, Nathan Haskell, and Griffin Moore. Sponsors are Francile Jackson, Jennifer Johnston and Anne Oxford. Susan Mason is the team coach.
▪ University of Georgia student Jocelyn James, of Macon, won the Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship. The $5,000 allowed her to study international communication in England over the summer. She was among 16 Georgia students and 1,200 in the nation to receive the award.
▪ Navicent Health has recognized three local teens with 2017 Don Faulk Teen Volunteer Scholarships. Rutland High School’s Aisis Hull received a $1,000 award; Westside High’s Naomi Neria, $500; and Houston County High’s Samantha Tillman, $500.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
