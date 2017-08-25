Houston school has room for more pre-k students

A school in Houston County has room for a few more pre-kindergarten students. Lindsey Elementary has 12 openings that will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Students who aren’t already in a Georgia lottery-funded pre-K program are eligible, as are out-of-zone students. Children must be 4 years old by Sept. 1, and parents must provide transportation if they live out-of-zone.
Parents can pick up paperwork at the school, at 81 Tabor Drive in Warner Robins, and submit it at the Central Registration office, 303 South Davis Drive in Warner Robins. They should bring their photo ID, child’s birth certificate, two proofs of residency, social security card or waiver, and guardianship/custody order if applicable.
Georgia health forms 3300 and 3231 are required either at registration or when the child is enrolled. For more information, call 478-988-6200 ext. 10330 or email blanche.lamb@hcbe.net.
