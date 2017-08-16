The next big thing could come from Mercer’s new class of innovators

Several new business will get a jump-start from Mercer University this year. The Mercer Innovation Center announced its second class of fellows Wednesday afternoon.
Entrepreneurs age 21 and older from anywhere in the world can apply for the fellowships. Those chosen can receive up to $20,000 in funding as well as housing and parking on the Mercer campus, office space, paid student interns, access to Mercer facilities and local investors, and coaching and mentoring, according to a press release.
KUDU Safari Braai and HeadNoise were selected for the first class. Twenty-six applications were received this year, and Hygeia, MedaSol, Ultimental and 43 Tech were chosen as fellows, said Stephanie Howard, the center’s deputy director.
“We have seen significant growth here at the Mercer Innovation Center,” Howard said. “That just is validation that there are residents, not just students but community members, that are very passionate about launching companies and staying here in Macon-Bibb County, and they need support to make those companies sustainable.”
Hygeia, founded by Ricardo Ibarria, is a health care kiosk that does custom primary care diagnostics. A nurse will be able to look at patients’ ear, nose and throat, check blood pressure and temperature, take blood, and refer them to specialists, said Ibarria, who lives in Atlanta. The Mercer fellowship will provide a lot of useful resources for the product’s development, including the ability to test it at the student center.
MedaSol is a mobile app to help people at risk for heart attack or heart failure with their medication use. The company was founded by Dr. Kevin Murnane, assistant professor in Mercer’s College of Pharmacy in Atlanta. MedaSol and Hygeia also received Downtown Challenge Grant funding.
Mercer graduate Mike Masielle created Ultimental, a performance-enhancing supplement with green tea and natural sweeteners to improve cognitive function. 43 Tech, founded by Mercer graduate Michael Walter, focuses on technology to make life easier, like the KiwiCard tracking device for wallets.
The center also will support five companies-in-residence this year: IUVO, a data analytics software developer founded by Stephen Hatez; marketing services agency AlyMedia, founded by Faiz Aly; The Bee’s Knees, a natural hygiene products company founded by Julia Nazerian; student notes platform Study Share, founded by Ricky Vega; and Iijeoma Mbaezue’s Amaka makeup brand.
Nazerian, of Dublin, has been making natural soaps, lotions, sunscreens, lip balms and body butters for about four years. She currently sells her products at local farmers markets and a store in her hometown, and the support from Mercer will help take her business to the next phase and spread her products across Middle Georgia, she said.
In addition, the center is bringing the nine-week Co.Starters national entrepreneur program to the area in September. It’s open to the community and costs $199 per person.
Andrea Honaker
