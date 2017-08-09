Houston County Career Academy instructor Eli Walker is pictured with students Alundre’ McGhee, Blake Fortier and David Cline, who were among six students to earn their PC Professional Certification in May.
Education

Houston students earn computer certifications

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

August 09, 2017 2:03 PM

Houston County students showed off their computer skills recently. Six students at Houston County Career Academy earned their PC Professional Certification from TestOut Corporation.

The certifications went to David Cline, of Perry High; Zachrye Dowdy, Northside High; Blake Fortier, Warner Robins High; Jason Kalmbach, Houston County High; Jack Laughlin, Veterans High; and Alundre’ McGhee, Perry High School. All the students were in the Move on When Ready dual-enrollment program.

At Warner Robins High, 56 business education students earned 75 Microsoft Office Specialist certificates in May. They trained and were tested on programs such as Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

