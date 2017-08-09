Cristina Fletes-Boutte TNS
Education

Adults can get free computer training through the Houston BOE

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

August 09, 2017 2:03 PM

Want to become computer savvy, but don’t know where to start? The Houston County Board of Education is offering free, basic computer classes to adults next month.

The training is 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12 at the Houston County Career Academy. The classes will be taught by employee and student volunteers and cover different skills each night. Attendees also will be able to tour the Career Academy’s FireStarter Fab Lab, which features a 3D printer, laser cutters and woodworking equipment.

Certificates of completion will be awarded to participants who attend both sessions. The class limit is 50 students, and interested adults should register with Lorrie Nix at 478-988-6222 ext. 10090. For questions, contact David McDermott at 478-988-6222, ext. 10226.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

