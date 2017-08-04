With a new law in effect, where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall?

When classes begin at area colleges later this month, some students will be allowed to bring something extra in their backpack beside their laptops, paper and pens — a gun.
Amid controversy, the state legislature passed a new law in May expanding the areas where students, faculty and staff can legally take weapons on Georgia’s public college campuses.
The law went into effect in July.
Previously, guns were only allowed on school grounds if they were locked in a car, said Shawn Douglas, Middle Georgia State University’s police chief.
Handguns now are allowed in classrooms as long as high school students aren’t enrolled in the class and no high school programs are being held in the space, Douglas said.
“It is incumbent upon the gun owner to check to see if there will be any of those people registered in the class,” he said.
The law doesn’t affect carrying rights on private campuses like Macon’s Wesleyan College and Mercer University.
Guns remain banned from residence halls, administrative staff offices, offices where disciplinary hearings are held and venues where intercollegiate sports are played, the chief said.
They also are prohibited in daycare centers, such as the one on Fort Valley State University’s campus, said chief Ken Morgan.
To be legal, guns must be concealed.
Concealed carry permits — issued by county probate courts — require that an applicant be at least 21 years old, be 18 or older while either actively serving in the military or after receiving a honorable discharge.
At Fort Valley State, the majority of students are younger than 21, coming straight out of high school, leaving only a small population of students who meet the requirements to legally bring a gun on campus, Morgan said.
“Our policy has not changed,” said Larry Brumley, Mercer’s senior vice president for marketing communications.
Dawn Nash, Wesleyan’s Chief Financial Officer, said Wesleyan also will remain “gun-free.”
“We want to maintain safety and be a safe-haven for learning,” Nash said.
Making preparations
Campus officials at all four colleges say the schools have made a point to talk about the new campus carry law — and whether it applies at their school — during orientation sessions this summer.
At Fort Valley State, additional informational forums have been held.
Middle Georgia State also has required faculty and staff to undergo mandatory training so they can help answer questions posed by students and the community. The school has posted detailed information about the new law online at http://www.mga.edu/police/campus-carry.aspx.
At Fort Valley State, police jobs that had remained vacant have been filled to ensure “a greater presence of security on campus and make sure everyone feels good and safe,” Morgan said.
Dispatchers at both schools have received additional training so they can ask more questions when someone reports a gun on campus to ensure officers have the information they need.
Questions include whether the person is brandishing the gun and what they’re doing with it, Morgan said.
“It may not necessarily be a violation of the law where as in the past it was,” Douglas said.
No incidents stemming from the new law have been reported at Fort Valley State or Middle Georgia State although the law went into effect while summer classes were going on, the chiefs say.
“I was just astounded at how smoothly it went,” Morgan said. “It was very quiet. … People aren’t freaking out.”
