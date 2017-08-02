Hankies and kisses help parents let go of kindergartners on first day of school

Hand-in-hand, parents walked their kids into Houston County’s Perdue Primary School on Wednesday morning. Some moms and dads were more nervous about the first day of school than their kindergartners.
“Mom’s having a little bit of a hard time,” said Christie Lamb, mother of Sebastian. “He’s our baby, but he’s super excited.”
As classes started, about 35 kindergarten parents gathered in the media center for the 15th Boo Hoo Party. Counselor Tricia Etheridge and former principal Linda Horne began the tradition when the school opened to help parents cope.
“The first day of school is such a special time, but when you take your child off to kindergarten, that’s kind of a (monumental) occasion,” said Leslie Shultz, the current principal. “It’s the time that your child is beginning their educational career. We just felt like it was a great time to get parents together, to celebrate, to shed a few tears, because it’s hard sometimes.”
Etheridge handed out her homemade handkerchiefs to parents, and reading specialist Melanie Jones read aloud “The Kissing Hand” by Audrey Penn before refreshments were served. The attendees were encouraged to talk with others guests and make connections.
Every class will read that same book during the next few days, Jones said. This will provide a connection from home to school and give families something to discuss at home.
“We want you to make an easy transition,” Etheridge told the parents. “It’s hard to leave your little ones, especially if they’ve been with you a lot. We understand that. We want you to know they’re in good hands.”
Aunts, grandmothers and brothers have attended the Boo Hoo Parties, and more dads and men are participating, Etheridge said. The families seemed to be doing pretty good Wednesday morning, with not as many tears as in past years, Jones said.
“I think leading up to today I was teary, but today I was fine,” said Erica Gaines, mother of Bailey. “I thought (the party) was awesome. I think it’s a good way to get new parents out of the room. I think that’s the goal.”
Erica King said she was “feeling good” as she walked son Marcus into school. She hoped he would be able to learn where everything is, make good choices and listen well on his first day.
“I’m nervous, but I think he’s going to be OK,” said Macy Dainton, mother of Kaisen Clifton. “He is very excited. I’m surprised he slept last night.”
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments