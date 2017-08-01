Bibb County students get back to the books

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Area first-graders getting special treat on first day of school Pause 1:01 Exchange program seeks host families 3:07 A new kind of community at Georgia College 0:45 State updates fine arts education standards 0:54 New law school dean returns to alma mater 2:00 School's drone pathway training future pilots 2:29 Couple gains another daughter through school's international program 2:42 Highlights of Georgia's new education plan 4:44 Georgia Film Academy gives students hands-on production knowledge 0:59 Local college helping train Georgia's next film production teams Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email John Rogers, a first-year educator, is teaching sixth-grade social sciences at Howard Middle School in Bibb County. After a career coaching college football and doing athletic strength and conditioning work, he now is going through Georgia's Teacher Alternative Preparation Program. The Telegraph will be checking in with Rogers throughout the 2017-18 year as he gets acquainted with his new profession. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

