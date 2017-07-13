Bibb district hosts back-to-school celebrations

For the first time in more than five years, the Bibb County school district is hosting a district-wide back-to-school bash. The event is 2-6 p.m. July 26 at the Professional Learning Center, 2003 Riverside Drive, Macon. Students who attend must be accompanied by their parents/guardians.
The event will feature free school supplies, school uniforms while supplies last, healthy snacks, medical and dental exams, mental health providers, haircuts, games, prizes and community vendors. Each school zone is also having a celebration.
▪ Raiderfest, for students in the Northeast zone schools, is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 22 at Northeast High, 1646 Upper River Road, Macon. The Title 1 parent meeting is from 9:30-10:15 a.m.
▪ The Back-to-School Bash for students in the Rutland zone schools is 9 a.m.-noon July 29 at Rutland High, 6250 Skipper Road, Macon.
▪ Noles Nation, for students in the Westside zone schools, is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 29 at Westside High, 2851 Heath Road, Macon.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
