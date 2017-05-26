Veterans High senior ready for curtain call of college

Emily Bodony loves communicating and connecting with people, and she’s got ambitious plans for pursuing that passion.
The Veterans High School graduating senior will attend Florida State University this fall where she plans to double-major in theater and early childhood education. Among her scholarships, she has received a 50-percent tuition waiver from the school.
She hopes to have a career on Broadway and then become a high school theater teacher and director, she said.
“She has heart and passion and a tremendous amount of talent, and that doesn’t happen all the time,” said Cindy Sams, theater teacher at Veterans. “I hope that she becomes the biggest Broadway star that ever walked the face of the earth. She’s got everything that she needs to be that. She is the friendliest, humblest lady to carry so much talent.”
Bodony, daughter of Ed and Danielle Bodony, of Bonaire, said she enjoys every aspect of theater. She started doing summer theater camp with Perry Players when she was 5 years old, and she has done two shows a year with the group since then.
She was also very involved in Veteran’s theater program and was president of its International Thespian Troupe. Amid all of her theater work, she maintained a 4.0 grade point average.
This year, she directed her first full show, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” for Perry Players. Her favorite acting role to date is Nancy in the musical “Oliver” for the group.
At school, she has played Madge Kendal in “The Elephant Man” and Morticia in “The Addams Family,” which she choreographed. She has also choreographed and served as the dance captain for Perry Players shows, and she was selected to attend the Open Jar Institute theater conference in New York City last summer.
“What I love most about (theater) is just the impact it can have on someone,” Bodony said. “I don’t like to deny myself any of my passions or my dreams. ... I have a feeling that God is sending me on this path for a purpose and something is supposed to come from it.”
