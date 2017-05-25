Creatas Getty Images
Creatas Getty Images

Education

May 25, 2017 2:08 PM

Boy’s arm was pinned for more than 20 minutes, lawsuit against principal and school district alleges

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

A man acting on behalf of a boy who attended Macon’s Rutland Middle School in 2015 has filed a lawsuit against the school’s principal and the Bibb County School District.

The lawsuit, initially filed in Bibb County State Court, was transferred to federal court Wednesday, according to court records.

The suit filed by Tracy Reeves alleges Principal Richard Key placed the boy’s arm in “an unnatural position” behind the boy’s back for more than 20 minutes, causing injury. A message left for Key Thursday was not immediately returned.

Medical expenses for the alleged “assault and battery” exceed $3,900, according to the lawsuit.

A school district spokeswoman said the district conducted an administrative investigation following the incident.

She declined further comment citing the pending lawsuit.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Howard High senior finds passion in contemporary violin music

Howard High senior finds passion in contemporary violin music 3:02

Howard High senior finds passion in contemporary violin music
Houston student reflects on her high school career 2:11

Houston student reflects on her high school career
Capstone projects give seniors real-world experience 1:07

Capstone projects give seniors real-world experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos