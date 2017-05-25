Boy’s arm was pinned for more than 20 minutes, lawsuit against principal and school district alleges

A man acting on behalf of a boy who attended Macon’s Rutland Middle School in 2015 has filed a lawsuit against the school’s principal and the Bibb County School District.
The lawsuit, initially filed in Bibb County State Court, was transferred to federal court Wednesday, according to court records.
The suit filed by Tracy Reeves alleges Principal Richard Key placed the boy’s arm in “an unnatural position” behind the boy’s back for more than 20 minutes, causing injury. A message left for Key Thursday was not immediately returned.
Medical expenses for the alleged “assault and battery” exceed $3,900, according to the lawsuit.
A school district spokeswoman said the district conducted an administrative investigation following the incident.
She declined further comment citing the pending lawsuit.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
