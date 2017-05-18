Get all the details on area high school graduations

BALDWIN COUNTY
Baldwin County High School: 9 a.m. May 27 at the Centennial Center on Georgia College’s campus
BIBB COUNTY
Central High School: 3 p.m. May 27 at Macon Coliseum
Covenant Academy: 7 p.m. today at Ingleside Baptist Church
First Presbyterian Day School: noon Saturday at Ingleside Baptist Church
Howard High School: 8 p.m. May 26 at Macon Coliseum
Northeast High School: noon May 27 at Macon Coliseum
Rutland High School: 9 a.m. May 27 at Macon Coliseum
Southwest High School: 6 p.m. May 27 at Macon Coliseum
Stratford Academy: 5 p.m. May 27 at Macon City Auditorium
Tattnall Square Academy: 7 p.m. May 22 at Ingleside Baptist Church
Westside High School: 5 p.m. May 26 at Macon Coliseum
Windsor Academy: 7 p.m. Friday at Mable White Baptist Church
BLECKLEY COUNTY
Bleckley County High School: 9 a.m. May 27 at Royal Stadium in Cochran
HOUSTON COUNTY
Houston County High School: 8 p.m. May 26 at the Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry
Northside High School: 9 a.m. May 27 at the Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry
Perry High School: 5 p.m. May 26 at the Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry
Veterans High School: 3 p.m. May 27 at the Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry
Warner Robins High School: noon May 27 at the Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry
The Westfield School: 6 p.m. Friday at the school’s Gymnatorium
JONES COUNTY
Jones County High School: 6 p.m. May 25 at the Georgia College Centennial Center
MONROE COUNTY
Mary Persons High School: 8 p.m. May 26 at Dan Pitts Stadium at Mitchell Field
PEACH COUNTY
Peach County High School: 8 p.m. Friday at Anderson Stadium in Fort Valley
TWIGGS COUNTY
Twiggs County High School: 7 p.m. May 26 in the school gymnasium
