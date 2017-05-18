michaeljung Getty Images/iStockphoto
michaeljung Getty Images/iStockphoto

Education

May 18, 2017 10:21 AM

Get all the details on area high school graduations

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

BALDWIN COUNTY

Baldwin County High School: 9 a.m. May 27 at the Centennial Center on Georgia College’s campus

BIBB COUNTY

Central High School: 3 p.m. May 27 at Macon Coliseum

Covenant Academy: 7 p.m. today at Ingleside Baptist Church

First Presbyterian Day School: noon Saturday at Ingleside Baptist Church

Howard High School: 8 p.m. May 26 at Macon Coliseum

Northeast High School: noon May 27 at Macon Coliseum

Rutland High School: 9 a.m. May 27 at Macon Coliseum

Southwest High School: 6 p.m. May 27 at Macon Coliseum

Stratford Academy: 5 p.m. May 27 at Macon City Auditorium

Tattnall Square Academy: 7 p.m. May 22 at Ingleside Baptist Church

Westside High School: 5 p.m. May 26 at Macon Coliseum

Windsor Academy: 7 p.m. Friday at Mable White Baptist Church

BLECKLEY COUNTY

Bleckley County High School: 9 a.m. May 27 at Royal Stadium in Cochran

HOUSTON COUNTY

Houston County High School: 8 p.m. May 26 at the Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

Northside High School: 9 a.m. May 27 at the Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

Perry High School: 5 p.m. May 26 at the Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

Veterans High School: 3 p.m. May 27 at the Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

Warner Robins High School: noon May 27 at the Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

The Westfield School: 6 p.m. Friday at the school’s Gymnatorium

JONES COUNTY

Jones County High School: 6 p.m. May 25 at the Georgia College Centennial Center

MONROE COUNTY

Mary Persons High School: 8 p.m. May 26 at Dan Pitts Stadium at Mitchell Field

PEACH COUNTY

Peach County High School: 8 p.m. Friday at Anderson Stadium in Fort Valley

TWIGGS COUNTY

Twiggs County High School: 7 p.m. May 26 in the school gymnasium

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Houston student reflects on her high school career

Houston student reflects on her high school career 2:11

Houston student reflects on her high school career
Capstone projects give seniors real-world experience 1:07

Capstone projects give seniors real-world experience
Life obstacle leads man to new career field 1:01

Life obstacle leads man to new career field

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos