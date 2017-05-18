Senior shows good character on and off the field

Tyler Warnock knows a thing or two about being a leader and a team player. His high school experiences have set him up to strengthen those skills as he enters college and in his future career.
Warnock is a student-athlete at Tattnall Square Academy with a 3.7 grade point average. He’s the senior class president and has been his class’ president every year since seventh grade, said football coach Chance Jones.
A believer in helping others, he has put in more than 150 community service hours, said Stephanie English, school marketing director. He has volunteered with his school’s youth sports camps and organized senior class service opportunities, Warnock said. In addition, he travels to Guatemala for week-long mission trips every summer with Piedmont Church.
The son of Tey and Rob Warnock of Macon, he has been on the school’s varsity baseball team since freshman year and varsity football team since 10th grade, he said. He’s a starting second baseman and a starting outside linebacker, Jones said.
“The competition is fun, just being able to compete against people and being a part of a team and making memories with good friends,” Warnock said.
He helped take his team to the state championships last year and they’re headed there again next week, and the football team went to the semi-finals this season. But one of his fondest sports memories was assisting a teammate in scoring his first touchdown in the fall. Warnock stepped out of bounds at the 2-yard-line so senior Dylan Shaw could finish the play.
“(Warnock) is one of the best teammates that I’ve been able to coach. He’s just an all around good guy,” Jones said. “I think the world we be a lot better place if we had more Tylers. He’s got an impressive character. He’s also a great student.”
This fall at Mercer University, Warnock will just be playing recreational sports so he can focus on his studies. He said he loves investing and has always wanted to be a leader and an entrepreneur. He’s majoring in business finance and hopes to one day be an independent financial adviser.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments