Nonprofit, sheriff’s office partner to strengthen students’ love of reading

Every Brookdale Elementary student took home five brand new books Thursday. The giveaway was hosted by nonprofit Book 'Em in partnership with the Bibb County Sheriff's Department. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph