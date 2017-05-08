Local student named one of nation’s top 10 youth volunteers

A Houston County student’s dedication to helping others has earned her a spot as one of the nation’s top 10 youth volunteers.
Kelsey Norris, a sixth-grader at Bonaire Middle School, received the Prudential Spirit of Community Award in Washington, D.C., Monday, along with a $5,000 personal prize and $5,000 for a charity of her choice. She was sent on the all-expenses-paid trip after being named Georgia’s top middle school volunteer in February.
Every year, the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards recognize one middle school and one high school student from each state and Washington, D.C., and 10 of those students are named national winners. Amal Bhatnagar, 18, of Northview High School in Duluth, also made the top 10.
The students were recognized during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps was on hand to congratulate each of the nominees.
Norris has logged more than 1,000 volunteer hours in two years, and her three main projects are the Flint Humane Society, Backpack Buddies and Adventure Bags. She has raised more than $20,000 for charity organizations.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
