May 05, 2017 4:01 PM

Ag sales a breeze for these high-schoolers

By Andrea Honaker

Veterans High students’ skills paid off at a recent FFA competition. The school’s FFA Agriculture Sales Team snagged the state title at the Career Development Event Day at Fort Valley State University in February.

Participants had to take a test on selling processes, design a sales program, and sell agriculture products to judges.

Hunter Caudle, Landon Ritchie, Channing Ferguson and Ashley Derr made up the Houston school’s FFA Agriculture Sales Team. Ferguson received the third-high individual award, and Derr won the second-high individual.

Jeff Wilson and Clay Walker are the school’s FFA advisers and agriculture education teachers.

