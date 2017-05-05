Ag sales a breeze for these high-schoolers

Veterans High students’ skills paid off at a recent FFA competition. The school’s FFA Agriculture Sales Team snagged the state title at the Career Development Event Day at Fort Valley State University in February.
Participants had to take a test on selling processes, design a sales program, and sell agriculture products to judges.
Hunter Caudle, Landon Ritchie, Channing Ferguson and Ashley Derr made up the Houston school’s FFA Agriculture Sales Team. Ferguson received the third-high individual award, and Derr won the second-high individual.
Jeff Wilson and Clay Walker are the school’s FFA advisers and agriculture education teachers.
