4 area high schools make list of nation’s best

A few Middle Georgia schools were included in a 2017 report of the nation’s best high schools.
The U.S. News & World Report looked at state assessment, graduation rates and college readiness from the 2014-15 school year. Schools received gold, silver and bronze status based on their performance.
In Houston County, Veterans High was listed as number 1,621 in the nation and 43 in Georgia, and Houston County High as 1,800 in the nation and 48 in the state. Both received silver medals.
Howard High in Bibb County earned a silver medal, as 55 in Georgia and 2,000 in the nation. Bleckley County High received a bronze medal as 75th in the state. National rankings weren’t listed for the bronze awards.
For the full report, go to http://bit.ly/1zYaHbn.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments