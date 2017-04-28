Teacher news: Local educators recognized for achievements

▪ Rutland High School’s Lisa Brown has been named the Counselor of the Year by College Board’s Southern Region, which spans 10 states. She has worked for the Bibb County school district for 13 years and at Rutland High for six of those.
▪ Two Houston County employees recently received the Middle Georgia Learning Resources System Impact award. Program specialist Lisa Ward and Brenda Arnett, adapted PE teacher, were honored for their work educating students with disabilities.
▪ Middle Georgia State University recently awarded 2016-17 teaching awards to three of its professors. Paul Gladden, associate professor of psychology, won the Excellence in Scholarship Award. Keri Justice, assistant professor of nursing, won the Excellence in Teaching Award. Education professor Randy Spaid received the Excellence in Service Award.
