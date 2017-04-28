Perry teens win district, state, national art awards

Several students at Perry High School have been recognized for their artistic talent.
Daniel Ross and Kyle Glover received district and state awards from the All-State Art Symposium. Raelyn Mickels, Savannah Bixler, Taylor Owens and Callie Collins won district awards. More than 1,000 works of art were featured in the contest.
Savannah Bixler won honorable mention in the 2017 Scholastic Art & Writing competition for her piece titled “Green Mustache.” Nearly 320,000 pieces in 29 different categories were submitted by students across the country in seventh through 12th grades.
Catherine Heller is the school’s art teacher.
