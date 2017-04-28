Houston students customize kicks for art contest

Houston County High School needs online votes for a national art competition. The school is a top 10 finalist in the southeastern region for the Vans Custom Culture Contest.
Community members can vote once a day per email address at www.vans.com/customculture until May 10. Students from the top five schools will travel to Los Angeles and be in the running to win $50,000 for their art programs.
High school students across the country customized blank Vans shoes around specific themes, and 50 designs were selected. Houston County High students Emily Pickens, Avery Eddy, Hannah Kipper and Angela Ashwood designed shoes for the contest.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
