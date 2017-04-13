Houston school wins stock market challenge

Eagle Springs Elementary in Houston County took first place in the district’s Stock Market fall contest. The Georgia Council on Economic Education hosts annual competitions for grades five through 12.
The winning team members are Camryn Moghaddam, Trevor Hill, Serenity Journey and Makiya Williamson, and their adviser was Dawn Stuckey. The group will be honored during a reception in Atlanta in May.
The county’s other winners were Hilltop Elementary, second place; Parkwood Elementary, third; Eagle Springs Elementary, fourth; and Thomson Middle, fifth.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments