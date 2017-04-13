Teacher news: Local educators recognized for achievements

▪ Shiona Drummer, a teacher at Rutland Middle School in Macon, is among 35 educators from the United States and Canada to be selected for the National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow Program. Drummer recently attended a workshop in Washington, D.C., and she will travel to Greenland, Iceland and Arctic Svalbard this summer. The expedition will offer hands-on field experience that she can incorporate into her classroom.
▪ Terra McMillan, science teacher at Thomson Middle School in Centerville, traveled to Los Angeles over her spring break to accept the Vernier Technology Award during the National Science Teacher Association’s conference. Her travel expenses were covered and she received $3,000 in Vernier products and a $1,000 check.
▪ Rachel Smith, orchestra teacher at Howard Middle School in Macon, is the winner of the Lucile Cornetet Professional Development Award from the Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Foundation. She plans to used her award money to do violin teacher training at Blue Lake Suzuki Camp.
▪ Four teachers from Feagin Mill Middle School, in Warner Robins, have earned the Team of the Year award from the Georgia Middle School Association. Stephen Edwards, Amanda Kling, Wendy Pheil and Kristy Yarbrough were honored during a conference in Valdosta on Feb. 27.
