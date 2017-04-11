Bibb school budget draft includes 2 percent bonus and 31 additional teachers

Bibb County school district full-time employees could get up to a 2 percent bonus next year. The Board of Education discussed a one-time bonus during a work session Tuesday night.
A 3 percent bonus had initially been suggested during the first 2017-18 budget work session in March. Ron Collier, chief financial officer, said the adjusted, 2 percent rate is in line with a recommendation from Gov. Nathan Deal. The district implemented a 3 percent raise last year, funded through a 2 mill increase in property taxes.
“It is aligned to our strategic goals and plans,” Collier said. “The idea is that hopefully this ... will motivate our employees. They can earn up to the 2 percent bonus based on achieving those levels.”
The bonuses will cost the district around $2.7 million. The district as a whole will be evaluated on how it meets system goals, and all employees will receive the same amount of money
“I want everybody in Bibb to be a part of what we’re trying to do,” Superintendent Curtis Jones said. “It’s different. It’s thinking outside the box. The focus is to try to make it so that individuals buy into what we’re trying to do at the school district and not at the individual level.”
The new budget would also includes money for 31 additional teachers to reduce class sizes. The district is hoping to to get levels back to what they were before the recession in 2008.
Other new positions include 22 medical technicians, eight in-school-suspension paraprofessionals, four behavior interventionists and four elementary school media clerks.
In addition, next year’s budget accounts for the implementation of the Leader in Me character education program in two more schools, while community partners will fund the program in two other schools. The program is already in four Bibb County elementary schools.
