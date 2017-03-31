These schools won big at the Elementary Science Olympiad

Five local schools took home wins from the regional Elementary Science Olympiad competition. The March 18 event was hosted by Middle Georgia Regional Educational Services Agency and held Rutland Middle School.
First place went to Dames Ferry Elementary in Jones County; second, Wells Elementary in Jones County; third, Northside Elementary in Houston County; fourth, Academy for Classical Education in Bibb County; and fifth, Scott Elementary in Monroe County.
Teams from 27 elementary schools in Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs counties participated in the event. The winning schools will go to the state competition May 13 in Kennesaw.
Science Olympiad tournaments feature individual and team events, which are formatted like popular board games, television shows and athletic challenges. The events focus on subjects like biology, earth science, chemistry, physics, computers and technology.
