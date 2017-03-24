Houston teacher gets in front of the camera for state campaign video

A Houston County teacher is getting 15 minutes of fame in a Georgia video. Northside Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Stacy Brown appears in a minute-long video for the “Real Teachers. Real Voices” campaign.
It’s the sixth video in the initiative from Gov. Nathan Deal and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement that highlights top-notch teachers. Brown has taught at Northside since her teaching career began in 1996. Her students talk about some of their projects and activities in the video.
“The world is changing, and it is people like you who are going to make the difference,” Brown says in the video. “As science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) change, so does the way we teach these STEM subjects in school. Education is not the way you remember it. It’s exciting and engaging.”
Find out more about the campaign and watch the videos at http://gov.georgia.gov/real-teachers-real-voices. The video featuring Brown is called “Bright Futures.”
