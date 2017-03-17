Check out a local student’s winning car design

A Mound de Sales Academy senior scored big in national car design contest. Davis Kunselman is one of three high school winners in the first Car Design News/General Motors Interactive Design Competition.
He submitted a portfolio with a storyboard, sketches and renderings of a 2030 Chevrolet Adventure Vehicle concept. The contest had four phases, and professional designers and General Motors executives mentored the participants and judged the submissions.
Kunselman won an iPad and has been invited to a three-week pre-college summer program at the College for Creative Studies. He wants to study automotive design at the College of Creative Studies in Michigan.
