Houston BOE approves $30 million bond sale

A $30 million bond sale will allow Houston County to get a head start on school projects.
At its Tuesday meeting, the Board of Education approved a bond-purchase agreement with Raymond James and Associates Inc.
County residents voted in favor of an education sales tax proposal a year ago, and bond funds will be available April 6 after final documents are signed, said Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Business Operations Stephen Thublin.
The board will be able to use the bond proceeds to start on projects before sales tax dollars are available. For instance, construction on the Northside High School multipurpose building could begin.
The board also approved the sale of 11 portable buildings no longer in use at Perry High School. The buildings were purchased in 1996.
In addition, members approved two $14,000 contracts with Ocmulgee Inc. for expanded parking and site improvements at Miller and Quail Run Elementary schools. The projects could include parking facilities, sidewalks and storm drainage work, according to the contract.
Other elementary and middle schools will receive similar updates with 2017 education sales tax proceeds, Thublin said.
Andrea Honaker
