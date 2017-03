0:50 Saturday school gives students extra confidence for state tests Pause

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."

4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a 'mooching' roommate and a clothes-stealing lover

1:06 Mother of Carly Rigby accused of having sex with inmate

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

1:32 Putting the puzzle pieces together

2:52 Harlem Globetrotter tries near impossible shot. And nails it

0:26 2016 Cherry Blossom Pink Pancake Breakfast