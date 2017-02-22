Houston County reveals 2017 STAR student, teacher

Houston County High School snagged the district’s 2017 awards for top teacher and student Wednesday night.
Senior Nivedha Soundappan and Sheila Jones, the teacher she nominated, were named the STAR Student and Teacher during a reception at the Board of Education’s central office in Perry on Wednesday night.
The four other nominated pairs were student Nicholas Wong and teacher Cherri Nix, from Northside High; Dawson Robert Dooley and Nathan Dooley, from Perry High; Davidson Poole and Ike Thompson, from Veterans High; and Rebecca Walde and Scott Daniel, from Warner Robins High. Soundappan received a $500 prize, and the other students got $100.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program, hosted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, honors seniors throughout Georgia and is based on SAT scores and class rankings. Each honoree nominates a teacher who has made a difference in his or her academic success. Jones is a business and computer science teacher at Houston County High.
Soundappan and Jones will move on to the regional event March 21, and all regional winners will compete at the state banquet April 24.
The Houston County event was sponsored by the Perry Area and Robins Regional Chambers of Commerce.
