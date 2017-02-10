Perry High welcomes new athletic director

Perry High School wants to introduce the public to its new athletic director. Everyone is invited to a meet-and-greet with Kevin Smith at 6 p.m. Monday in the school cafeteria.
Smith has coached in the region for more than 20 years. He was with Northside High School for 18 years, Houston County High School for three and Griffin High School in Spalding County for two.
He earned his bachelor’s in education from Jacksonville State University, master’s from University of Alabama and education specialist in leadership degree from Lincoln Memorial Institute. He has three children with his wife, Monica.
Perry High School is located at 1307 North Ave. in Perry.
