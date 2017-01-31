College student finds ‘#Trump’ anti-immigrant message on her dorm room door

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:47 National Park Service turns 100 years old

1:27 Union trustee talks about impact of hiring freeze on Robins

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:33 Central City Park to get $3.6 million facelift

0:51 "Stupid" robber leaves wallet and ID at store

3:15 Woman cries, pleads guilty in boyfriend's 2014 death