School climate report shows improvements, high marks for some area schools

The Georgia Department of Education’s latest report on school climate is in, providing stakeholders with a picture of the culture and perception of local schools.
The School Climate Star Rating is a five-star system (five being the best) that measures schools by student discipline; safe and substance-free learning environment; attendance; and surveys of students, teachers and parents. The rankings do not affect scores for the College and Career Ready Performance Index.
In Bibb County, 26 schools increased their scores from 2015, and 10 earned four stars, according to the district. Six Bibb schools received one star: Northeast High, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Hartley Elementary, Barden Elementary, Appling Middle and the now-closed Macon Charter Academy.
“The overall improvement in climate scores is an indication that we are getting better,” Superintendent Curtis Jones said in a news release. “Teachers, parents and students are expressing more satisfaction with our schools.”
Houston County had 18 four-star schools, and Houston County Crossroads Center was the only school with one star.
Bleckley Middle, Bleckley High and Bleckley Primary schools earned fours, and one star went to Bleckley Success Academy.
Jones, Monroe and Peach counties had no one-star schools. Five of Jones County’s seven schools received the five-star ranking. Monroe earned all fours and fives. In Peach County, Byron Middle and Byron Elementary schools got four stars.
Five out of six Baldwin County schools improved by at least one star from 2015, according to the district. All the schools received three or four stars.
To view the complete School Climate Star Ratings, visit www.gadoe.org/CCRPI/Pages/default.aspx. Click on “School Climate Star Ratings” under 2016 reports.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
