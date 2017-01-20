Thomson Middle needs votes for Verizon app contest

A Houston County school needs votes to win a national award. Thomson Middle scored the Best in State middle school honor in the annual Verizon Innovation Learning app challenge.
Under the direction of teacher Terra McMillan, a team of students created an app concept for runner safety. Using GPS signals from smart watches, Runner App Management tells drivers through their GPS navigation system when runners are in their area.
The Centerville school received $5,000, a plaque and a banner. Each team member received a Verizon tablet and case, T-shirt, cinch backpack, bumper sticker and certificate.
The team now moves on to compete for one of eight Best in Nation awards and the Fan Favorite award, which is by public vote. To vote for Thomson, text RAM to 22333. Only one vote is allowed per person, and voting ends Feb. 14.
National winners will be announced Feb. 15, and these schools will win an additional $15,000 and be able to work with experts on their app. Teams selected as Fan Favorite and Best in Nation will showcase their finished apps in June at the Technology Student Association Conference in Orlanda, Florida. The Google Play store will have all of the winning apps for download.
