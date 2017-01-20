13 slots open for current pre-K year in Houston County

Thirteen slots have opened up for the current year of pre-kindergarten in Houston County. Children not already enrolled in the Georgia pre-K program are eligible to apply, and the spots will be first-come, first-served.
CB Watson Primary has two openings; Kings Chapel Elementary, two; Lindsey Elementary, seven; Northside Elementary, one; and Shirley Hills Elementary, one. Parents or legal guardians must pick up a Waiting List Information form from their school of interest and then visit the Central Registration office in the Bert Rumble Complex at 303 S. Davis Drive in Warner Robins.
The office is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday. They need to bring their photo identifications, certified birth certificate for the child, guardianship/custody orders if applicable, two proofs of residency, social security card for the child and Georgia health forms 3300 and 3231.
Children must have turned 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2016, and parents will have to transport students who are out of their school’s zone.
For more information, call 478-988-6200 ext. 10193. Check back with The Telegraph and macon.com for a full story on the importance of the pre-K program and registration deadlines for the 2017-18 school year.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382
