Veterans High School advances to national FFA competition

Veterans High School has advanced to a national FFA competition.
The Kathleen school’s FFA Junior and Senior Meats Teams won the state championship last month.
Junior Meats Team members were Cassidy Horton, who won the state high individual award; Paige Crouse, fourth high individual; and Madi Green. Senior Meats Team members were Thomas Maddox, state high individual; Allie Horton, second high individual; and Maddy Rast, fourth high individual.
The teams will go on to the National Meats Evaluation Career Development Event in October. The school’s FFA adviser and agriculture teacher is Jeff Wilson.
