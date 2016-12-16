Thomson Middle named Breakout Middle School

Thomson Middle School has been lauded for its student achievement. The Centerville school was one of six in the state named a 2016 Breakout Middle School by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals.
The award is the association’s highest honor and recognizes schools that show high achievement or rapidly improving student achievement. Schools are selected based on their efforts for collaborative leadership, personalization and curriculum, instruction and assessment.
Thomson Principal Walter Stephens accepted the award during the association’s fall conference in Savannah.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments