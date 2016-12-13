Northside High School will have its own multipurpose building by summer 2018

Work on a $5.1 million multipurpose building at Northside High School will begin in the summer.
The Houston County Board of Education awarded a contract to RLR Architects for the addition during its Tuesday meeting. The building project includes a minimum of 10 instructional units, a multipurpose room and a theater area, according to the contract. Construction is set to begin in May 2017 and be completed by July 2018.
The project was pushed off the current education special purpose local option sales tax early on because there wasn’t enough funding, and it will be one of the first 2017 E-SPLOST projects to be tackled, Superintendent Mark Scott said.
“We’ve added multipurpose buildings at all the other schools, and this is the final project to get that accomplished for Northside,” he said.
The board also approved a $31,250 contract to lift and reinforce the foundation of Bonaire Middle School. Montgomery, Alabama, company RamJack Foundation Specialists will fix the shifting foundation and walls that have cracked as a result, according to a report from the board.
The problem stems from the soil underneath the school, which doesn’t absorb water well, Scott said. Bonaire Middle was built in 1996, and the foundation has been repaired once before.
“Before it causes more extensive damage, we want to go ahead and get that corrected,” Scott said. “The good thing with this contract is it has a lifetime warranty, so it’s a permanent fix and we don’t have to spend (additional) funds on it.”
Construction will start as soon as possible, but most likely when students are out of school for one of their breaks, Scott said.
In other board news:
▪ Parrish Construction Group was selected as the construction manager for projects under the 2017 E-SPLOST. Parrish was the only firm that submitted a proposal.
▪ The board approved the purchase of $150,000 worth of stock instructional supplies as needed.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
