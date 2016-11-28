Monroe County schools let out early Dec. 2 for football semifinals

Schools in Monroe County will let out early Dec. 2 in preparation for the state football semifinals.
Mary Persons High School will play Cartersville High School at Cartersville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The early dismissal will ensure there are enough school buses and drivers to take the football team, marching band and cheerleaders to the game, according to a release from the school district. It will also give students, faculty and staff who want to attend the game more time to navigate through Atlanta traffic. It’s about 103 miles to Cartersville and takes less than two hours, depending on traffic.
The Mary Persons freshman campus and the Monroe County Achievement Center will end the school day at 1:15 p.m., and Mary Persons’ main campus at 1:20 p.m. The Monroe County Middle Banks Stephens campus will release students at 1:20 p.m. for car pickup and 1:30 p.m. for bus pick-up. The Monroe County Middle Hubbard campus will release students at 1:30 p.m. for car and 1:45 p.m. for bus; and Hubbard, Sutton and Scott elementaries at 1:30 p.m. for car and 1:50 p.m. for bus.
Four other area high schools are also in the semifinals Friday, but their day will end at the normal time. Peach County is playing at home against Greater Atlanta Christian School at 8 p.m.; Macon County is playing at home against Emanuel County Institute at 7:30 p.m.; Northside in Warner Robins is playing at Tucker High School at 7:30 p.m.; and Tattnall Square Academy in Macon is playing at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m.
